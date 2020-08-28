BBNaija: I bathed once in four days – Vee reveals

BBNaija, female housemate, Vee, has revealed that she bathed once in four days when biggie took away the privilege of housemates using hot water to bathe in the reality show.

Vee made this known during her diary session with Biggie on Friday.

Recall that Biggie a few days ago punished the housemates after they broke house rules countless times and during male housemate Kiddwaya’s reign as the Head Of House (HOH).

According to Vee, the absence of hot water was one bad experience in the house as it made it hard for some housemates including herself to take their bath regularly.

She said: “I only bathed once in four days when there was no hot water.”