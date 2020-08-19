TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional birthday wishes as she clocks 24 today (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
adekunle-gold-vee-falz

Today is Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Vee’s birthday and popular Nigerian singers Falz and Adekunle Gold celebrate the beautiful housemates with emotional birthday wishes as she turns 24.

Vee became a year older today and birthday wishes have been pouring in from fans, celebrities, and viewers of the reality show.

Vee Vee

In a video posted on her social media account, Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, and top Nigerian media personality, FalzTheBahdGuy alongside Vee’s mum and other friends sent emotional birthday messages to the 24-year-old housemate.

Falz

adekunle-gold

Watch video below:

In related news, Vee’s love interest in the BBN house, Neo asked Biggie for flowers during his last diary session and fans had wondered what the special reason might have been, turns out the ‘Romeo’ was planning a proper birthday treat for his ‘Juliet’.

He meticulously planned with other housemates to pull off a surprise birthday presentation for her.

 

 

