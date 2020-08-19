BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional birthday wishes as she clocks 24 today (Video)

Today is Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Vee’s birthday and popular Nigerian singers Falz and Adekunle Gold celebrate the beautiful housemates with emotional birthday wishes as she turns 24.

Vee became a year older today and birthday wishes have been pouring in from fans, celebrities, and viewers of the reality show.

In a video posted on her social media account, Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, and top Nigerian media personality, FalzTheBahdGuy alongside Vee’s mum and other friends sent emotional birthday messages to the 24-year-old housemate.

Watch video below:

Heartwarming birthday messages from @adekunleGOLD @falzthebahdguy and other amazing friends and families of Vee 👏❤️

Vee misses you all and she’s definitely going to do her very best to make you Proud ❤️❤️#VeeDay #VeeHive #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/885NvnaSy4 — Vee #BBnaija #VeeDay (@veeiye) August 19, 2020

In related news, Vee’s love interest in the BBN house, Neo asked Biggie for flowers during his last diary session and fans had wondered what the special reason might have been, turns out the ‘Romeo’ was planning a proper birthday treat for his ‘Juliet’.

He meticulously planned with other housemates to pull off a surprise birthday presentation for her.