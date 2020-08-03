BBNaija: ‘Adviser’ Laycon finally falls for Erica says ‘I have feelings for you’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
It looks like a new ship is ready to sail to said between Big Brother Naija contestant Laycon popular known as Adviser and Erica and he has told her about his feelings for her.

Laycon poured out his feelings to Erica after the eviction of Lilo and Ka3na and told her his mind. In his words, “I’ll feel bad if I went home today and I never told you this”.

She replied him saying she likes him also, but she likes Kiddywaya at the same time.

According to her, she likes them both for different things. She said she likes Laycon for the mental connection they have and that Kiddywaya’s attraction is just physical.

See reactions below;

OluA 1802 posts 0 comments
