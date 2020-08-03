TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social media, advises women (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Former housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Lilo has finally made her first appearance on social media just a day after she was evicted from the house.

It would be recalled that Lilo was shown the exit door on Sunday night after accumulating the lowest vote and also being voted by some of her housemates.

The beautiful 23 years old dietitian from Lagos, has now taken the disappointment off her mind to dish out a stunning fashion goals to her fans and followers.

Lilo shared photos of herself rocking an pink dress and stunning high heels.

Sharing the photo, She wrote:

I want to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness.

Because just like a rose is beautiful, so is a sunflower, so is a peony.

I mean, all flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.
.
Remember to embrace your uniqueness as I have embraced mine ❤️❤️❤️

