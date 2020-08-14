TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: All the guys in the house want me, but they know they can’t get me – Erica tells Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Current HOH in the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ reality TV show, Erica has revealed that all the guys in Big Brother’s house want her.

Erica, who has turned to become one of the most hottest female housemates made the revelation during a discussion with the billionaire son, Kiddwaya where she tagged him a flirt, adding that he’s too free with all the girls in the house.

She said she feels he is leading all the girls on by acting friendly to them, and right now, they feel they can get him if they want.

According to her, all the guys in the house want to date her but they know they can’t have her because she doesn’t flirt with them, unlike him.

While we know of Laycon, we don’t know of another male housemate, who is head over heel for her.

