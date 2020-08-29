#BBNaija: “Anything you need, I got you” – Kiddwaya assures housemates as they plan to create a WhatsApp group (Video)

Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has once again assured fellow colleagues at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as they plan to open a WhatsApp group after the show.

Kiddwaya has not been hiding how rich his father is and that does not look like a trend that will stop anytime soon as he assured housemates of his support after the show.

He made the assurance just minutes housemates finished their task for the day and were relaxing as they all await their night party.

With last year’s housemate of the reality show dragging themselves on their WhatsApp group, it’s left to see if this would also happen if the ‘Lockdown’ housemates end up having one.

See video of Kiddwaya speaking below;