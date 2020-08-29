TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

Slay Queen arrested for stealing iPhone 7 Plus (Video)

#BBNaija: “E get something you no suppose open mouth talk” –…

#BBNaija: “Anything you need, I got you” – Kiddwaya assures housemates as they plan to create a WhatsApp group (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kiddwaya biggie

Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has once again assured fellow colleagues at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as they plan to open a WhatsApp group after the show.

Kiddwaya has not been hiding how rich his father is and that does not look like a trend that will stop anytime soon as he assured housemates of his support after the show.

He made the assurance just minutes housemates finished their task for the day and were relaxing as they all await their night party.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their…

With last year’s housemate of the reality show dragging themselves on their WhatsApp group, it’s left to see if this would also happen if the ‘Lockdown’ housemates end up having one.

See video of Kiddwaya speaking below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to Tolanibaj as they…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

“These are challenging times”- says Governor Sanwo-Olu as he orders…

Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

#BBNaija: What I will do with Erica outside the House – Laycon (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

#BBNaija: “Anything you need, I got you” – Kiddwaya assures housemates as…

Funke Akindele applauds late Pilot, Chika Ernest who crashed in Lagos on his…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More