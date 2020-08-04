BBNaija: ‘Ask Erica out she’s playing with Kiddwaya’s heart’ – Kaisha advises Laycon (Video)

Kaisha seems to have become the new relationship expert at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as she advises Laycon on the steps to take on his relationship with Erica.

It’s no longer news that Laycon who has been prominent in advising other housemates at the show opened up to Erica on how he felt about her but has not taken any step towards it due to her relationship with Kiddwaya.

However, Kaisha who seems not bothered with that advised Laycon to go all out for it and ask Erica out as she’s just playing mind games with Kiddwaya.

According to Kaisha, it’s high time Laycon man up and go for what belongs to him as it’s visible that Erica also have a feeling for him.

