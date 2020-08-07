BBNaija: Biggie advises Laycon on feelings for Erica, tells him what to do on how to his

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-erica-
0

Big Brother, otherwise known as “Biggie”, on Thursday, advised housemate, Laycon, on how to deal with his feelings for his love interest, Erica.

It should be recalled that Laycon caught feelings and declared his intention to Erica.

laycon-erica

Laycon was turned down on Tuesday as Erica made it clear to him that she is physically attracted to male housemate, Kiddwaya, and just mentally attracted to him.

Erica then left the singer and returned to Kiddwaya earlier on Thursday. However, in his recent diary session, Biggie told Laycon to have respect for his fellow housemate’s decision.

Laycon’s Diary Session:

“Hello Big Brother. Thank you, Big Brother. Well, I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I feel sad and optimistic. Well, I’m attracted to a Housemate, but she is only attracted to me mentally not physically, so I’m sad about that.

“Can I get advice from the housemate I’m attracted to in the house?”, Laycon asked Biggie.

Biggie said: “Laycon, matters of the heart could be fickle and at the end of the day you need to respect your housemate’s decision or perhaps follow the friendship and if not then you need to be honest.”

