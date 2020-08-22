TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s…

#BBNaija: Nigerians react over rumours of plans to bring in new housemates to spice up the show

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
image of bbnaija logo

Rumours have surfaced online that the organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show are planning to add more drama to the show by bringing in new housemates.

The fifth edition of the biggest reality show in Africa has continue to bring it’s dramas and controversies and that look like a trend that will continue.

With Biggie currently on vacation, fans were asked to state the new twist they would love to be added in the show and seems their prayers may have been answered.

This comes has hints that new housemates might be added just as some housemates at the show have been craving for.

It’s left to see who the lucky housemates will be as the likes of Laycon will be hoping his spec is added so as to get over his entanglement with Erica.

See reactions from Twitter;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

Man ties up ex-wife and make her watch as he removes her boyfriend’s manhood…

Video of a Nigerian pastor raising a dead woman ignites controversy (WATCH)

Nengi is one of the 4 contestants that I have had a conversation with before…

A Lady Tried To Touch My Manhood In A Car & Her Boyfriend Slapped Me…

Lockdown did our artistes good – Ebuka gives reasons

Wyclef Jean reacts as a fan insists DJ Cuppy helped him with their collaboration

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply