#BBNaija: Nigerians react over rumours of plans to bring in new housemates to spice up the show

Rumours have surfaced online that the organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show are planning to add more drama to the show by bringing in new housemates.

The fifth edition of the biggest reality show in Africa has continue to bring it’s dramas and controversies and that look like a trend that will continue.

With Biggie currently on vacation, fans were asked to state the new twist they would love to be added in the show and seems their prayers may have been answered.

This comes has hints that new housemates might be added just as some housemates at the show have been craving for.

It’s left to see who the lucky housemates will be as the likes of Laycon will be hoping his spec is added so as to get over his entanglement with Erica.

See reactions from Twitter;

I swear you could just imagine when I started seeing stuffs like *I like the new housemate* *The new guy is winning this bbn5* *The new guy should go for Erica, I want to see what Kidd will do*… — Chyngoz 👧 (@chyngoz) August 22, 2020

They should evict the last 4 and bring in 5 new housemates #BBNajia #bbnaija — Petezslims 🌍🌏🌍🌏 (@petezslims) August 22, 2020

Heard new housemates will be coming soon ?? Has anyone heard anything like that #BBNaija — Afriyie🇬🇭🇬🇭💎 (@akua68433654) August 22, 2020