BBnaija: Burna Boy to feature Erica and Neo in a music video

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recall that Nigerian talented artiste and song writer, Burna Boy had an album review with housemates in the BBNaija house on Wednesday.

However, it looks like Neo and Erica’s performance last night caught Burna Boy’s attention as he disclosed that he might have to hit the two up for a feature in his video for Onyeka.

Watch their performance

Onyeka is a track off Burna Boy’s recently released album, Twice As Tall, which has been rated number on world wide.

See Burna Boy statement below;

