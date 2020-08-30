#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses Wathoni infront of her (video)

Recall Wathoni and Dorathy had once set a trap for Brighto, wanting to know if truly he wanted any of them or if he was only using both to catch cruise as he had been caught inviting the both of them to his bed at different intervals but on the same day.

Unfortunately their plan didn’t work out as Brighto through Tolanibaj, discovered their plan.

Well, it is now finally obvious whom Brighto wants.

Dorathy in her recent Diary session revealed to Biggy that the presence of Brighto was distracting her due to her feelings for him, so you can imagine how she must have felt watching Brighto kiss Wathoni in her presence.

The housemates conducted a truth or Dare game last night and in one of the rounds, Wathoni was dared to kiss a guy for 20 seconds, she chose Brighto.

Wathoni wrapped her arms around Brighto’s neck and kissed him passionately who in turn reciprocated.

At that moment, the camera shifted to Dorathy to capture her expression, and from her expression, it was clear that she was bothered.