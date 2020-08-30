TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: “E get something you no suppose open mouth talk” –…

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses Wathoni infront of her (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recall Wathoni and Dorathy had once set a trap for Brighto, wanting to know if truly he wanted any of them or if he was only using both to catch cruise as he had been caught inviting the both of them to his bed at different intervals but on the same day.

Unfortunately their plan didn’t work out as Brighto through Tolanibaj, discovered their plan.

Well, it is now finally obvious whom Brighto wants.

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: She acts fearless and confident – BrightO…

Brighto is my biggest distraction – Dorathy opens up to Big…

Dorathy in her recent Diary session revealed to Biggy that the presence of Brighto was distracting her due to her feelings for him, so you can imagine how she must have felt watching Brighto kiss Wathoni in her presence.

The housemates conducted a truth or Dare game last night and in one of the rounds, Wathoni was dared to kiss a guy for 20 seconds, she chose Brighto.

Wathoni wrapped her arms around Brighto’s neck and kissed him passionately who in turn reciprocated.

At that moment, the camera shifted to Dorathy to capture her expression, and from her expression, it was clear that she was bothered.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses Wathoni infront…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya lock lips during Saturday party after they broke up…

I will lay hands on COVID-19 patient and they will recover – Oyedepo

Pregnant woman and her two kids burnt to death in a tanker accident in Ondo…

18-year-old lady reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More