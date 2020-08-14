#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO die

Recall that BBNaija housemate, Dorathy recently poured out her feelings for BrightO a few days ago and the possibility of kissing and even taking a shower together.

Well, Dorathy has threatened to stop having feelings for Brighto should he do something annoying.

While discussing Brighto with her bosom friend Lucy, She wondered why Big Brother constantly puts him in her group during tasks, games and presentations.

To her, it’s not a coincidence, she believes biggie is up to something but she will remain calm and watch it play out. She told Lucy the games Brighto is playing and threatened to quit having feelings for him should he do something to annoy her.

Lucy doubted he would do such a thing.