TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of…

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO die

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recall that BBNaija housemate, Dorathy recently poured out her feelings for BrightO a few days ago and the possibility of kissing and even taking a shower together.

Well, Dorathy has threatened to stop having feelings for Brighto should he do something annoying.

While discussing Brighto with her bosom friend Lucy, She wondered why Big Brother constantly puts him in her group during tasks, games and presentations.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Evicted Ka3na throws weight behind Lucy and…

#BBNaija: Neo is my Spec not Prince, but I cannot date him –…

To her, it’s not a coincidence, she believes biggie is up to something but she will remain calm and watch it play out. She told Lucy the games Brighto is playing and threatened to quit having feelings for him should he do something to annoy her.

Lucy doubted he would do such a thing.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post claiming she’s…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of Laycon’s ‘cassava’…

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught making out in the…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO die

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Sinach nominated for 2020 Dove Awards alongside Kirk Franklin, Jonathan…

Burna Boy’s new album #TwiceAsTall gets 5million streams in one hour

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for customer (video)

Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu gets American scholarship for dancing in…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply