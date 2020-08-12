TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

“I can’t breathe”-Uncensored video of George…

#BBNaija: Drama as Lucy attacks Erica for discrediting her amidst housemates (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Lucy and Erica are gradually becoming the new rival when it comes to female housemates as they once again exchange heated words.

The drama started when housemates were in their various groups rehearsing for the task ahead and things got out of hand when Erica discredited Lucy’s opinion.

Not too impressed with this, Lucy stormed out of the drama rehearsal session as she lost interest in the drama.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size…

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

Erica however ordered Trikky Tee to ignore her and continue with the rehearsal.

In a bid to voice out her frustration, Lucy and Erica change heated words between themselves as other housemates pleads for peace to reign.

See video below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply