#BBNaija: Drama as Lucy attacks Erica for discrediting her amidst housemates (Video)

Lucy and Erica are gradually becoming the new rival when it comes to female housemates as they once again exchange heated words.

The drama started when housemates were in their various groups rehearsing for the task ahead and things got out of hand when Erica discredited Lucy’s opinion.

Not too impressed with this, Lucy stormed out of the drama rehearsal session as she lost interest in the drama.

Erica however ordered Trikky Tee to ignore her and continue with the rehearsal.

In a bid to voice out her frustration, Lucy and Erica change heated words between themselves as other housemates pleads for peace to reign.

See video below: