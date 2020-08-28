BBNaija: “E get something you no suppose open mouth talk” – Laycon reacts to Kiddwaya’s story about his father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
The BBNaija house on the night of August 27, was filled with interesting revelations and the housemates had quite a lot to say.

Housemates share their art exhibition and disclosed touching stories about their lives and the people who inspired their artworks.

It appears his claims did not go down well with Laycon who brought it up after the presentation with some other housemates. He expressed shock at Kiddwaya’s claims that his father had put people in ministerial and senatorial positions.

Laycon noted that those positions come to people following an election where they are voted in and not handed to them. According to him, some things are better left unsaid.

This left Vee, Ozo and Neo amused as he continued to express shock in a dramatic way. “E get something you no suppose open mouth talk,” Laycon said amidst laughter.

