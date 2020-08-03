#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the duvet this time (Video)

While other BBNaija Lockdown housemates were asleep, Erica And Kiddwaya were caught in a serious business on camera as they make love.

Remember It all began when they played ‘Spin a bottle” game. The bottle pointed towards Kiddwaya. Tricky Tee asked him to kiss a girl he’d like to date in the house and Kidd chose Erica.

While we cannot state what Kidd was doing to her, the Nollywood actress gave a facial expression which suggested she was enjoying whatever was going on.

Prior to this, Laycon had confessed his feelings towards Erika immediately after the Sunday Live Eviction that “I’ll feel bad if I went home today and I never told you this” but seems she has decided to go by her words saying” I’m just physically attracted to kidd but mentally to Laycon.

See video below;

Erica and Kidd were just having an early morning workout not fingering. Trust me there's no better time 😊#bbnajia2020 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/1VJB3wSiKX — Nappy Blaze 🍥 (@Nappyblaze) August 3, 2020