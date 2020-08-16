BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the duvet again(Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, have been caught yet again performing “magic” under the duvet after retiring to the Head of House lounge shortly after their Saturday night party.
The lovebirds were caught on camera ‘cuddling aggressively” on their bed on Saturday night, August 15. Shortly after, a photo of what seemed like a duvet stained with cum surfaced online.
The lovebirds were caught on camera making out on their bed on Saturday night, August 15. Shortly after, a photo of what seemed like a duvet stained with cum surfaced online.
It got the couple trending on social media in the early hours of today, as some fans of the show believe they had sex.
This is not the first time the duo are making out.
