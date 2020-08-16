TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the duvet again(Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-erica

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, have been caught yet again performing “magic” under the duvet after retiring to the Head of House lounge shortly after their Saturday night party.

The lovebirds were caught on camera ‘cuddling aggressively” on their bed on Saturday night, August 15. Shortly after, a photo of what seemed like a duvet stained with cum surfaced online.

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, ”cuddled aggressively” after retiring to the Head of House lounge shortly after their Saturday night party.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as…

The lovebirds were caught on camera making out on their bed on Saturday night, August 15. Shortly after, a photo of what seemed like a duvet stained with cum surfaced online.

erica-kiddwaya-cum-stain

It got the couple trending on social media in the early hours of today, as some fans of the show believe they had sex.

This is not the first time the duo are making out.

Watch the video below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GOTGIST💯 (@gotgistblog) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

Nigerian man seen eating ‘fufu and water’got helped by a Good Samaritan who took…

“I was celibate for 10 years”- Kemi Olunloyo reveals why she…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

Man confused on whether to tell his Best Friend he saw his Wife On An Escort…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply