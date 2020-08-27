BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get verified on Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lovers, Kiddwaya and Erica are the latest housemates to be verified on Instagram.

The two recently got their verification badges on photo-sharing app, Instagram, on the same day.

Sharing the exciting news with fans, Kiddwaya’s page handler wrote:

“Cruise! Cruise!! Cruise!!! Hold Up! Who did Instagram just verify? None other than the cruise king himself. The one and only Kiddwaya. Let’s show our happiness by punishing Kiddwaya with massive votes today.”

Kiddwaya now has over 300k followers on the platform and is only three thousand followers away from getting to 400k. Similarly, Erica’s page handler also shared a celebratory post following the verification by Instagram.

However, the handler revealed that the Lockdown housemate’s page has been placed on shadowban by Instagram and as such activities on the page will be suspended until the ban is lifted.

The handler said:

“Finally verified on the gram (The story behind this verification will be told another day). For now, our account is still on shadow ban and it’s annoying everything out of us. “We must post until Instagram decides to leave us alone. Dear elites, We would be taking a short break off Instagram after voting ends. We came back to make sure we’re able to remind you all to vote and put in your best to save Erica.”

