#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya lock lips during Saturday party after they broke up few hours ago (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
erica-kiddwaya

Two housemates in the Big Brother Naija House Kiddwaya and Erica have sent chills down the spines of their fans and viewers of the reality show.

This comes after the lovers broke up a few hours ago after Erica complained to Kiddwaya about his attitude towards her which she disliked. However, the two couldn’t solve their issue and they called off their relationship.

However, during the Saturday party night, Kiddwaya and Erica were seen locking lips with each other happily. Some fans have reacted to the video and are of the opinion that Erica should give Kiddwaya space.

