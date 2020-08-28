#BBNaija: Erica breaks down in tears over relationship issues with Kiddwaya (Video)

It was an emotional day for housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Erica as she was spotted in tears during a conversation with her lover, Kiddwaya.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been having a deep conversation about the status of their relationship for the past few days but things took a dramatic twist this morning.

The sexy beauty queen complained about how Kiddwaya have been making her unhappy in the past few days despite that they’ve been sharing the same bed.

Erica who couldn’t control her emotions wept profusely as she had to be consoled by Kiddwaya who looked like a lost man.

With both housemates regarded as the best couple in the ongoing reality show, it’s left to see if this will be end of their relationship.

See video below: