#BBNaija: Erica drags Lucy, labels her the most difficult housemate to work with (Video)

Seems the drama at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show is about to get more interesting as Erica dragged Lucy who she claimed is the most difficult housemate to work with.

It would be recalled that Erica called out Lucy during the week when Kiddwaya’s team which had Lucy lost their task during one of the games housemates participated in.

With Lucy and Erica now giving themselves attitude in the house, the sexy beauty queen during her diary session dragged Lucy for her behaviour especially when it has to do with team work.

Erica during her session with Biggie noted that Lucy is the most difficult housemate to work with amidst other housemates as she went on to narrate all her annoying behaviours.

See video below: