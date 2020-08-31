BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-Laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on Sunday got into an argument with Laycon, after he claimed that she tried to kiss him several times.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had quizzed Laycon about the issue.

In response, he said that it happened when Erica was intoxicated.

After Ebuka’s interrogation, Erica immediately confronted Laycon about his remarks.

 

“When did I try to kiss you?” she asked.

Laycon replied: “Don’t worry. We will talk about it after the eviction show is over”.

