BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him (video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on Sunday got into an argument with Laycon, after he claimed that she tried to kiss him several times.
The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had quizzed Laycon about the issue.
In response, he said that it happened when Erica was intoxicated.
READ ALSO
After Ebuka’s interrogation, Erica immediately confronted Laycon about his remarks.
“When did I try to kiss you?” she asked.
Laycon replied: “Don’t worry. We will talk about it after the eviction show is over”.
View this post on Instagram
Laycon was asked what he feels about Erica and Kidd's relationship. Laycon said, they're fine.. Ebuka further asked him about the kissing saga.. Laycon finally revealed to the housemates that Erica tried kissing him.. Follow us for more [email protected]_rush #bbnaijalockdown #bbnengi #bigbrothernigeria #Erica #BBnaija2020 #bbreunion #brighto #bbnaijareunion #bberica #bbliveblog #BBnaija #tolanibaj #Kiddwaya #kaisha #layconbbnaija #laycon #neotribe #nengiofficial #Neo #trikytee #ozo #odogwuozo #mercylambo #dorathybbnaija #itslaycon #Kiddrica #simplytacha #bigbrothernigeria #instablogger #tundeednut #nigeriarealitytvshows
View this post on Instagram
Erica in shock after what Laycon said about her trying to kiss him.. Follow us for more [email protected]_rush #bbnaijalockdown #bbnengi #bigbrothernigeria #Erica #BBnaija2020 #bbreunion #brighto #bbnaijareunion #bberica #bbliveblog #BBnaija #tolanibaj #Kiddwaya #kaisha #layconbbnaija #laycon #neotribe #nengiofficial #Neo #trikytee #ozo #odogwuozo #mercylambo #dorathybbnaija #itslaycon #Kiddrica #simplytacha #bigbrothernigeria #instablogger #tundeednut #nigeriarealitytvshows
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES