BBNaija: Erica reveals Kiddwaya is just 1/10 and not a full package, states why she is only settling for him for now

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica reveals that Kiddwaya is not a full package as she is only settling for him temporarily.

Erica and Kiddwaya’s love ship sailed a few weeks into the show and are believed to have already been physically intimate.

It, however, seems like the billionaire’s son is not Erica’s exact spec and she would have gone for someone else if she had the opportunity.

“I’m settling with you right now because I don’t have options. There’s no choice right now, so I’m making use of what I have. “You are a 10 in hotness and maybe friendship aspect, but other aspect you’re 1/10.”

Recently, Kiddwaya and Erica were spotted having a late night conversation after Tolanibaj refused to use the sheets in the Head of House room after catching them in a “suspicious” position.

Kiddwaya was heard asking Erica if he “beat up the pus*y” while they conversed about their time together.