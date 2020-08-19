TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Erica speaks on Laycon’s cold and hostile attitude towards her

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon-erica-

One of the most-talked about housemate in the Lockdown Edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Erica, on Tuesday, spoke to fellow housemate, Laycon as she expressed her displeasure over his new attitude towards her.

According to Erica, she disclosed that Laycon was cold and hostile towards her.

This was made known while she was having a conversation with Laycon just after their Airtel task.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon discuss about his girlfriend outside the…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya chooses Tolanibaj as his Deputy Head Of…

Erica during the conversation noted that she does not really mind Laycon keeping his distance from her, but she’s not happy with his attitude towards her.

She said: “I feel like you are cold and hostile towards me.

“I don’t mind the space from me but I’m not happy about your attitude.”

She gave instances where Laycon had acted in a mean way.

Reacting, Laycon apologizes while stressing that “it’s subconscious.”

 

Erica, Laycon, and Kiddwaya are entangled in a love triangle.

She, however, picked Kiddwaya as her love interest while describing Laycon as just a friend.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends the New Head of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Erica speaks on Laycon’s cold and hostile attitude towards her

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

I Beat My Husband Because He Orders Me Around, Woman Tells Court

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Watch moment of bravery as 71-year-old Portuguese President swims to rescue 2…

Men want to support women’s dreams but many women don’t have dreams except…

#BBNaija: Nigerians drags Lady for saying she wants Laycon dead

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply