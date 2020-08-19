#BBNaija: Erica speaks on Laycon’s cold and hostile attitude towards her

One of the most-talked about housemate in the Lockdown Edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Erica, on Tuesday, spoke to fellow housemate, Laycon as she expressed her displeasure over his new attitude towards her.

According to Erica, she disclosed that Laycon was cold and hostile towards her.

This was made known while she was having a conversation with Laycon just after their Airtel task.

Erica during the conversation noted that she does not really mind Laycon keeping his distance from her, but she’s not happy with his attitude towards her.

She said: “I feel like you are cold and hostile towards me.

“I don’t mind the space from me but I’m not happy about your attitude.”

She gave instances where Laycon had acted in a mean way.

Reacting, Laycon apologizes while stressing that “it’s subconscious.”

Erica, Laycon, and Kiddwaya are entangled in a love triangle.

She, however, picked Kiddwaya as her love interest while describing Laycon as just a friend.