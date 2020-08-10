#BBNaija: Erica, the new Head of House picks Kiddwaya as her Deputy, shuns Laycon

It doesn’t come as a surprise that after Erica became the new Head Of House, she decides to pick her love interest, Kiddwaya as her Deputy Head Of House leaving the ever-present Laycon in a not-so-good mood.

Erica emerged as this week’s Head of House, following a keenly contested Head of House challenge earlier this evening. Luck shone on Erica, who was the last contestant of the game, with Prince almost who’d had the highest number, nearly being the winner of the contest.

Erica, however, chooses Laycon as her second choice should Kiddwaya refuse her decision as him being her deputy. She also chose Praise as her third choice.

But obviously, Kiddwaya is not going to let that kind of opportunity slip past him as he gladly accepts the role.

Now, the love birds can all have all the time to themselves in the designated room as the Head Of House and Deputy Head of House respectively.

And of course, they are both immune to eviction this coming week as the other housemates are up for possible eviction.