BBNaija: “Erica will regret turning down Laycon” – Man says

A Nigerian man identified as Volqx has stated that Erica will regret turning down Laycon when she finally comes out of Big Brother’s house.

According to Volqx, Erica will be shocked when she comes out of the house, only to find out that the Laycon she has been looking down on in the house, is now a big shot.

Speaking further, he said she will definitely regret turning him down.

“Erica would be shocked when Laycon comes out and blow asap. She will regret it when she remembers that Laycon once asked her out just like the other girl that regretted it”, he wrote.