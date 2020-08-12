BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of Laycon’s ‘cassava’ to her and Tolanibaj confirms it (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-erica-vee-tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica recently had a conversation with TolaniBaj and Vee, where they talked about Erica’s feelings towards Laycon and Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj used to describe the size of Laycon’s cassava to Erica as it was rumoured.

During the conversation, Erica disclosed how she’s mentally attracted to Laycon and physically attracted to Kiddwaya.

laycon-erica

Erica expressed how she really desires to have a guy with Kidd’s physical attributes and Laycon’s mind.

Vee understood Erica’s statement and also went ahead to describe Laycon’s cassava. According to Vee, Laycon is well loaded down there.

In her words; “My girl, streets are saying Laycon….” ..then she used her hand to make a sign of a very huge ‘cassava’.

Erica responded in affirmation, saying “Exactly”.. TolaniBaj also said, “I heard too”

 

