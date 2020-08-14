BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

A throwback photo of BBNaija HOH Erica has sparked bleaching rumors as her complexion changes completely compared to her old photo.
A look at the two photos showed a difference as the old photo was a bit dark and her current photo is so fair.
However, while her fans tried to defend her claiming the phone she used in the past couldn’t bring out her complexion so well but her recent phones did.
Others went on to say it was the wonder of money and bleaching that has made her beautiful now even though she was beautiful back then.
View this post on Instagram
Money good sha. And growth!😱 . See Erica looking like she was working in the school cafeteria or library 😂😂😂 . All those ones wey dey help others copy note.😂 . But this should he during her CU days I think 🤔 . Anyways, make money in this life o, so your complexion and freshness will improve in years to come.🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️ . #BBNaija #BBNaija2020 #BBNaijaLockdown #Nengi #Ozo #Dorathy #DorathyBBNaija #Wathoni #KiddWaya #NeoBBNaija #EricaBBNaija #EricBBNaija #LiloBBNaija #TonaniBaj #VeeBBNaija #Ka3na #Kaisha #LucyBBNaija #BrightO #PrinceBBNaija #Tochi #Tacha #SymplyTacha #MercyEke #MercyLambo #BamBam #Laycon #TrikyTee
