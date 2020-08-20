BBNaija: “Everyday I discover something I don’t like” – Tolanibaj complains about her relationship with Prince

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tolanibaj-prince

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolanibaj has complained about her relationship with Prince, the former Mr. Nigeria, and her love interest in the house.

prince

Tolanibaj made the complaint to Neo on Thursday telling him that she keeps discovering things she doesn’t like about him every day.

tolanibaj

She said,

 “Every day I discover something I don’t like. If I have to tell someone do this and that every time I feel like I’m changing the person.

“Are you sure he hasn’t spoken about our business with you? I told him not to discuss it with anybody, but now I’m doing it.”

Reacting, Neo said Prince hasn’t, but he will talk to him and find out where his mind is.

Tolanibaj added that if it was outside the house, she won’t bother.

She, however, wants to feel wanted and she’s not getting that.

According to her, “her love languages are not being met.”

