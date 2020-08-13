BBNaija: Evicted Ka3na throws weight behind Lucy and Dorathy

Former housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ka3na has thrown her weight behind Lucy and Dorathy as the show continue to get more intense.

It would be recalled that Ka3na was the first housemate to be shown the exit door and as another eviction show gets closer, the beautiful mother of one took to her Twitter handle to support Lucy and Dorathy.

She tweeted:

“I AM ROOTING FOR MY GURLS

#LUCY & #Dorathy

#ka3naTheBrand

#ka3naforce #bossnation”