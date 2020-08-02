BBNaija eviction: Here is what Don Jazzy said about Lilo’s eviction.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
don-jazzy-lilo
Music executive, Don Jazzy has reacted to the shocking eviction that took place in the Big Brother Naija house.

Don-Jazzy-3

Don Jazzy is an avid follower of the reality show and he took to social media to share his feelings following the eviction of LILO.

Don Jazzy’s took to twitter to share ;

I’m shocked for LILO

Biggie yaf put asunder oooooo

Biggie we need to see everybody’s vote oooo.

Ebuka revealed earlier to the rest of the housemates that they’ll be voting for the housemate(s) they want to leave the Big Brother house and as such, the remaining safe housemates were given the chance to vote two out of the four housemates who were nominated for possible eviction.

Following the votes of the remaining 16 housemates, Ka3na and Lilo were nominated to be the first housemates to leave the house.

