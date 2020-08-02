BBNaija Eviction: One of this four housemates is going back home tonight as they got the lowest votes

The first eviction show of the fifth season of the reality show is in the course and the show’s host, Ebuka has just announced that among the aforementioned housemates, at least one of them will be up for possible eviction.

Ebuka revealed to the rest of the housemates that they’ll be voting for the housemate(s) they want to leave the Big Brother house, so as of tonight, the housemates will be the ones sending their colleagues home.

