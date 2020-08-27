BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he was asleep (video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson was spotted staring at her “friend for now” Ozo while he was asleep last night.

Ozo is this week’s head of house (HoH) and he chose his dear friend, Nengi as his deputy. According to the house rules, the duo is to share the same room and bed throughout their leadership tenure.

Prior to this, Nengi has clearly stated that she is not romantically interested in Ozo and has upheld her “sexual purity” since she got into the house.

If you recall, the beautiful housemate went as far as demarcating the HoH bed to avoid physical contact.

Last night, she woke up, stretched herself, and then fixed her gaze on Ozo while he was fast asleep for some seconds before going back to sleep with her hand on the man.

Watch

Viewers of the show have taken to twitter to drop their thoughts. Some are of the opinion that she is trying hard to fight her feelings for Ozo.

