BBNaija: “First HOH was a confused follower not a leader” – Ka3na shades Nengi

It looks like former housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ka3na will be giving a lot of gist on what happened in the house during her stay.

Ka3na in a recent post decided to shake a huge table as she shade the first head of house which was Nengi.

Ka3na has not been shy in speaking on social media ever since she was evicted and it seems fans will be seeing more drama after this year’s edition among housemates.

The sexy entrepreneur who had earlier thrown her weight behind Dorathy and Lucy claimed the first head of house at the show was a confused follower and not a leader.

She tweeted:

I SAID WHAT I SAID!!! FIRST WEEK HOH WAS A CONFUSED FOLLOWER NOT A LEADER, PERIODTT ! #BBNajia #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown #bossnation #ka3naforce #Ka3naBBNaija