BBNaija: Former Nigeria senator campaigns for Kiddwaya, Erica and Prince

As the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show continue to get more intense some housemates are receiving support from top personalities in the country.

Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce took to his official Twitter handle to show his support for Kiddwaya, Erica and Prince as he urged fans and lovers of the show to vote for them.

The former lawmaker of Bayelsa East stated that his children are Kiddwaya, Erica and Prince and so Nigerians should support their quest in winning the show.

He wants them to go all the way in the competition which has a grand prize of ₦85 million

Sharing campaign photos of the trio, Murray-Bruce tweeted;

“Three of my children are in the @BBNaija house, and I have real love for all of them. Let’s keep them in the house. #BBNaijaLockdown”