#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to Tolanibaj as they finally break up (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tolanibaj-prince

Big brother Naija housemates, Prince and Tolanibaj have broken up their romantic relationship.

Prince-Tolanibaj-

This evening the duo had a conversation in the lounge and concluded that it’s better they remain friends. According to Prince, he picks no offense if Tolanibaj wants to be just friends with him.

He went further to say he is not going to force anything.

Trying to fix over and over, but it seems like it’s not working.  So, I pick no offense and I am not going to force anything if you say you want to be friends first, then probably try again later to see if it’s going to work, then it’s cool.” Prince said.

Tolanibaj replied saying; “I think we should do that

Watch the video below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Friendships are usually better than relationships anyway!! And @PrinceNenwerem is definitely someone you should have as a good solid friend!! Much love for you and the Royal Army♥️💥💥💥 Please SMS ‘VOTE Tolanibaj’ to 32052 We have 2hours and 30 minutes till the voting window closes!! Lets put in all the work , one final push🙏🏾🙏🏾 THERE IS NO FORCE STRONGER THAN TFORCE 💥💥💥💥 #bbnaija2020lockdown‬ #BBNaija #TolaniBaj #TBaj #BBNaija #BBNaijaSeason5 #BBnaija #bigbrothernigeria #tolanibaj #bigbrothernaijalockdown #bbnaijaupdates THERE IS NO FORCE STRONGER THAN TFORCE 💥💥💥💥 #bbnaija2020lockdown‬ #BBNaija #TolaniBaj #TBaj #BBNaija #BBNaijaSeason5 #BBnaija #bigbrothernigeria #tolanibaj #bigbrothernaijalockdown #bbnaijaupdates

A post shared by Tolani Shobajo (@tolanibaj) on

 

