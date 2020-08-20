BBNaija: I can’t wait to meet your parents – Neo professes love to Vee and other sweet words

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

The BBNaija Lockdown edition might be witnessing another set of housemates getting married after the show ends.

This comes as Neo and Vee have taken their relationship to another level as they plan to meet each others parents after the show.

Neo while celebrating Vee professed his love for her as he disclosed that he can’t wait to meet her parents.

Neo to Vee: “I can’t wait to see those Yoruba babies you said you will give me. I can’t wait to meet your parents. I love you” This has gotta be the God-whenest of God-whens

With the look of things, it looks like they will be the next Teddy A and BamBam.

