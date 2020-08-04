BBNaija: “I didn’t have sex with Praise” – Ka3na

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ka3na-praise
Evicted Big brother Naija lockdown housemate, Ka3na has debunked the stories that made round that there was sexual intercourse between herself and Praise.

ka3na

Last Saturday, social media went crazy with footage of Ka3na and Praise perform some kind of suspicious activity under the duvet.

Katrina-and-Praise-after-the-act

In the footage, both housemates are moving their bodies ‘back and forth’ and they were adjudged to have had sex.

Ka3na has now granted an interview since her eviction and she completely dispelled those talks.

In an interview with a radio station this morning, the 26-year-old said that she and Praise didn’t have sex, that they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.”

See video below ;

