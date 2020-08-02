TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

See Nigerians’ reactions to the story of a man whose…

#BBNaija: Ozo rests his head on Dorathy’s ‘chest’ as she rubs his…

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new…

“I have not even started giving birth to kids” – Mercy…

Shoprite to leave Nigeria after 15 years

#BBNaija: Ozo finally takes a bold stance, tell Ka3na he is done…

BBNaija: “I don’t care about winning”- Kaisha opens up on what she actually wants from the show

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kaisha
0 205

Big Brother Naija Lockdown contestant, Kaisha has hinted that her main objective in the show is to be in the Top 5 and not necessarily emerge the winner.

Kaisha made the disclosure to her fellow housemates as they gear up for possible eviction on Sunday.

According to Kaisha, she doesn’t wish to be announced as the winner of the show but would like it better if she makes it to the top 5. Trikky Tee tried talking her out from underestimating herself saying she is speaking based on how she has rated some housemates as more powerful than her but he would not do that.

See some reactions from Twitter NG :

Related Posts

2018 BBNaija Housemate, Rico Swavey reveals how he…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again,…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am…

 

HOT NOW

 

 

Habeeb Bello 301 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author

    Leave a Reply