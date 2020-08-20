BBNaija: I found and met my father for the first time on social media– Erica shares emotional story

Big brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has told a personal story of how she met her dad, Eric Nlewedim via social media.

She shared her story during her diary session with Wathoni who acted as her Big Brother for today, in absence of Biggie. Erica was asked to tell a personal story and how it made her feel.

According to her, someone contacted her on Instagram saying they have the same surname and look alike, and that she would like to meet up with her when she comes to Nigeria.