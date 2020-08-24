BBNaija: I have moved on, I am done with Laycon – Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-Laycon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica, has berated fellow housemates, Laycon, for gossiping about her with the others.

Laycon, who has a very strong feeling for Erica, seems to have been affected by the outcome of rejection as Erica picked Kiddwaya over him.

For this reason, Laycon has been seen at different times and locations discussing Erica and telling fellow housemates how he feels being rejected.

Erica had once made it clear that while she is mentally attracted to Laycon, she is physically attracted to her lover, Kiddwaya.

Addressing the housemates during Sunday’s live eviction, the reality tv show host, Ebuka had drawn the attention of Erica to things going on around her, one of which was Vee advising Laycon on how to handle his feelings for Erica.

After the live eviction, Erica chatted with Vee, wondering why Laycon hasn’t moved on yet.

Erica said that by now Laycon should move on and stop going around telling the whole world about her.

“I’ve never seen a guy that will make a girl continue to feel like this over and over…[he’s] going about complaining to the whole about me.

“Now what have I really done? He should get out! I’m so done with Laycon! That’s his business,” she said.

