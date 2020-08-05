#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did with Eric in the House – Lilo reveals (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Lilo in a recent statement has revealed the situation with her main boyfriend after her televised romantic affair with Eric.

During one of her media rounds, she graced and interview with Cool FM and OAP Dotun asked about the romantic moment Lilo shared with Eric in the house despite having a boyfriend outside and she admitted that her actions hurt his feelings 100 percent.

She added that she started out as friends with Eric but something led to something and they

eventually made out and it was something that happened over and over again.

She said she has no regrets but she wishes she didn’t put her emotions over it.

When asked how she was managing the current reality of things with her boyfriend, she simply said ” COMPLICATED”

See clip below ;