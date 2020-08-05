TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

Don Jazzy reacts to the video of Kiddwaya ‘servicing’…

My boyfriend slept with his Ex on the Eve of her wedding, Lady…

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

#BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but you commit the…

#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did with Eric in the House – Lilo reveals (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Lilo in a recent statement has revealed the situation with her main boyfriend after her televised romantic affair with Eric.

During one of her media rounds, she graced and interview with Cool FM and OAP Dotun asked about the romantic moment Lilo shared with Eric in the house despite having a boyfriend outside and she admitted that her actions hurt his feelings 100 percent.

She added that she started out as friends with Eric but something led to something and they
eventually made out and it was something that happened over and over again.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on…

She said she has no regrets but she wishes she didn’t put her emotions over it.

When asked how she was managing the current reality of things with her boyfriend, she simply said ” COMPLICATED”

See clip below ;

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply