BBnaija: I respect our friendship more than the lust I have for Brighto – Dorathy tells Wathoni

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy in a statement on Saturday night cleared the air about her relationship with bright as she revealed the only thing she has for Brighto is lust and nothing more.

Recall that Brighto had told Dorathy he is in love and has feelings for her.

However, Wathoni seems to have interest in him as they have spent the past two nights on the same bed.

Well, Dorathy went on to confront Wathoni on Saturday night about the situation between her and Brighto.

When asked what she wants with Brighto, Dorathy said she does not have true feelings for him but ‘lust’.

She, however, promised to back down and save their friendship if Wathoni wants to have a relationship with Brighto.

Dorathy said:

“There’s just something about Brighto that I like but it’s not feelings. I need to know if you’re trying to get his full attention so I’ll back out because I’m not trying to stay in your way.   Brighto is smart, so I don’t know. I’m talking to you because I don’t want to have a problem with you

“I respect our friendship more than the lust I have with Brighto.”

