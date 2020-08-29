#BBNaija: I rejected a girl who cried while professing love to me – Prince (Video)

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Prince has opened up on how he rejected a lady who professed love to him while crying.

Relationship issues have become one of the most trending issue at the ongoing reality show and last night was about Kiddwaya and Erica who broke up.

With Prince always involved in situation that has to deal with love, he was asked for an advice by Kiddwaya.

However, during a conversation with Trickytee, Prince talked about a lady who shared similar character with Erica.

Prince stated that the lady told him that she loves him but he rejected her proposal because she cries too much.

According to him, “I know there was a time Erica was in my room crying and was like…she loves me and I told her I like you too but….I’m sorry. You go dey cry every day (if I date you) just like what is happening now.”

See video below: