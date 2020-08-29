BBNaija: I rejected a girl who cried while professing love to me – Prince (Video)

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Prince has opened up on how he rejected a lady who professed love to him while crying.
Relationship issues have become one of the most trending issue at the ongoing reality show and last night was about Kiddwaya and Erica who broke up.
With Prince always involved in situation that has to deal with love, he was asked for an advice by Kiddwaya.
READ ALSO
However, during a conversation with Trickytee, Prince talked about a lady who shared similar character with Erica.
Prince stated that the lady told him that she loves him but he rejected her proposal because she cries too much.
According to him, “I know there was a time Erica was in my room crying and was like…she loves me and I told her I like you too but….I’m sorry. You go dey cry every day (if I date you) just like what is happening now.”
See video below:
View this post on Instagram
Prince: There was a time this girl, I really liked this girl. she was in my room, she was crying, she was like, she loves me, and I really liked you but I'm sorry you go dey cry everyday.. Last night conversation with Trikytee Prince talks about the experience he had with a girl he met sometime ago who has a similar situation like that of Erica, the fact that he couldn't deal with her crying all the time. Follow us for more [email protected]_rush #bbnaijalockdown #bbnengi #bigbrothernigeria #Erica #BBnaija2020 #bbreunion #brighto #bbnaijareunion #bberica #bbliveblog #BBnaija #tolanibaj #Kiddwaya #kaisha #layconbbnaija #laycon #neotribe #nengiofficial #Neo #trikytee #ozo #odogwuozo #mercylambo #dorathybbnaija #itslaycon #Kiddrica #simplytacha #bigbrothernigeria #instablogger #tundeednut #nigeriarealitytvshows
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES