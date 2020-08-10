BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates as she opens up on her feelings for Brighto

Not many people would have thought of Big Brother Naija housemates, Dorathy and Brighto being an item, but from the look of things, there’s every possibility that the duo might be the next BBNaija: Lockdown sweethearts.

While viewers are getting accustomed to other love pairs like Nengi and Ozo, the love triangle with Erica, Kiddwaya and Laycon, the terms and condition couple, TolaniBaj and Prince, it now seems Dorathy and Brighto might be added to the list.

Dorathy recently revealed that she wasn’t pleased with Brighto for turning down her advances when she made her move on him. This was after Brighto revealed to the show’s anchor, Ebuka Uchendu that Dorothy has feelings for Ozo and that there seems to be a love triangle existing between herself, Ozo and Nengi.

Following the discussion with Ebuka, Dorothy shared that she was displeased over what Brighto said about her. Dora can be heard telling Brighto the kiss she wanted from him during the Saturday night party was real and it wasn’t because she was drunk.

Dorathy revealed that she felt offended Brighto denied her the kiss at the moment she wanted it.

She said: