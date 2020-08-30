BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Erica lost her cool and confronted Kiddwaya last night after she saw him in an awkward position with her greatest nightmare, Nengi.

The couple who broke up and made up a night ago reverted to their old ways after she caught him with Nengi in the kitchen.

Shortly after they left the party room, Kiddwaya cornered Nengi in the kitchen where he held a conversation with her. From the video, he could be seen touching her and smiling while Erica watched him in anguish.

She reacted to his behaviour which she finds unacceptable but unfortunately, he finds nothing wrong with it as he was not doing anything extraordinary, “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” he said

Watch video below:

