#BBNaija: “I was supposed to be with Erica & Nengi but I changed my mind” – ‘Evangelist’ Brighto reveals (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
One of the funny characters in the house in the BBNaija house this season is Brighto, who some people think is an evangelist. However, it looks like he is far from being one as he seems to be the puppet master in the house.

Brighto who happens to one of the two to three housemates not currently linked with any opposite gender in the BBNaija house has revealed that he intended to be with Nengi and Erica but he changed his mind because he finds their way of life not suitable.

The most secretive housemate, Brighto made this known when he was spotted in the garden where he engaged Tochi in a conversation about his feelings and the ladies he finds interesting in the house.

According to him, he intended to be with Erica and Nengi but changed his mind to choose Wathoni because he finds their way of life not suitable to his. Though he talks to both women and they give him all the respect he needs but he feels he can work with Wathoni better after the show.

