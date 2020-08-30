TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: I will find you a Bayelsa wife after the show – Nengi assures Ozo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

The current DHoH inBig Brother Naija house, Nengi, on Sunday assured Ozo that she will find him a Bayelsa wife.

Nengi made this known when Ozo said he wanted to take her on a trip after the reality show.

Ozo, however, said he was not interested in another Bayelsa wife.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”–…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” –…

“I will find you a wife when we leave this place. I will find you someone like me from Bayelsa,” Nengi told Ozo.

But Ozo responded, “if I wanted someone else, I would have chosen.”

Nengi further stated that, “When we leave the house there will be a lot of girls interested in you and you won’t have my time.”

Agreeing that it was a possibility, Ozo insisted he had found something special in her.

Nengi had warned Ozo against mistaking their friendship for a love relationship.

She had maintained that she would not date anyone in the house but Ozo is still trying and working hard to see if she could change her mind.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats…

#BBNaija: I will find you a Bayelsa wife after the show – Nengi assures Ozo

#BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”– Erica tells…

Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style (Photo)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

#BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

Boy, 5, on life-support with brain damage after allegedly being beaten with a…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More