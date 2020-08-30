#BBNaija: I will find you a Bayelsa wife after the show – Nengi assures Ozo

The current DHoH inBig Brother Naija house, Nengi, on Sunday assured Ozo that she will find him a Bayelsa wife.

Nengi made this known when Ozo said he wanted to take her on a trip after the reality show.

Ozo, however, said he was not interested in another Bayelsa wife.

“I will find you a wife when we leave this place. I will find you someone like me from Bayelsa,” Nengi told Ozo.

But Ozo responded, “if I wanted someone else, I would have chosen.”

Nengi further stated that, “When we leave the house there will be a lot of girls interested in you and you won’t have my time.”

Agreeing that it was a possibility, Ozo insisted he had found something special in her.

Nengi had warned Ozo against mistaking their friendship for a love relationship.

She had maintained that she would not date anyone in the house but Ozo is still trying and working hard to see if she could change her mind.