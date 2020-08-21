TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija, housemate, Wathoni on Friday offered to sleep in Laycon’s bed.

Wathoni made her intention known during a conversation with Laycon, Vee, and Neo inside the house.

The trio were discussing Laycon’s emotional issues and his likeness for fellow housemate, Erica.

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: Laycon, Erica & Nengi are the most Google…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya wanted a relationship with me but I…

Speaking, Wathoni said: “I will sleep in your bed tonight, hope you are not doing this to get back at her(Erica)?”

Responding, Laycon said: “This is good, the best news I have had in a while.”

Laycon, Erica, and Kiddwaya have been caught in a love triangle for over four weeks.

In the past, Erica had picked Kiddwaya ahead of Laycon, whom she described as just friends.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Best revenge is massive success” – Tacha says as she flaunts her…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy speaks on life after fame (Video)

“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady cries out, over…

Asisat Oshoala reveals what her parents did to her that almost stopped her…

Man goes unclad while threatening to rape a woman in public (Video)

#BBNaija: “I saw you in my dream, you were marrying Kaisha” – Vee tells Brighto

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply