#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

BBNaija, housemate, Wathoni on Friday offered to sleep in Laycon’s bed.

Wathoni made her intention known during a conversation with Laycon, Vee, and Neo inside the house.

The trio were discussing Laycon’s emotional issues and his likeness for fellow housemate, Erica.

Speaking, Wathoni said: “I will sleep in your bed tonight, hope you are not doing this to get back at her(Erica)?”

Responding, Laycon said: “This is good, the best news I have had in a while.”

Laycon, Erica, and Kiddwaya have been caught in a love triangle for over four weeks.

In the past, Erica had picked Kiddwaya ahead of Laycon, whom she described as just friends.