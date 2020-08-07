TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

#BBNaija: I wish Laycon can be in Kiddwaya’s body – Erica reveals

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

BBNaija housemate, Erica seems to be caught up between her interest in Laycon and Kiddwaya.

However, she seems to have made a decision on one of them as she finally confessed on the reason she can not date Laycon.

The 26 year old made this revelation while she was having a conversation with Tolani Baj and Vee.

READ ALSO

Nengi caught peeping from the door as Erica and Kiddwaya…

Nigerians drag Erica for sticking her tongue into Kiddwaya’s…

Erica in her confession revealed she wishes Laycon can be in Kiddway’s body. She also mentioned that she likes guys with a nice physique.

In her words;

“How I wish my man to have a combination of Laycons mind and Kiddwaya body”

With her statement, it is obvious she likes Kiddwaya more.

“I like to be around Laycon but i am not physically attracted to him. All i can think about right now is Kid” she said.

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply