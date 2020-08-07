#BBNaija: I wish Laycon can be in Kiddwaya’s body – Erica reveals

BBNaija housemate, Erica seems to be caught up between her interest in Laycon and Kiddwaya.

However, she seems to have made a decision on one of them as she finally confessed on the reason she can not date Laycon.

The 26 year old made this revelation while she was having a conversation with Tolani Baj and Vee.

Erica in her confession revealed she wishes Laycon can be in Kiddway’s body. She also mentioned that she likes guys with a nice physique.

In her words;

“How I wish my man to have a combination of Laycons mind and Kiddwaya body”

With her statement, it is obvious she likes Kiddwaya more.

“I like to be around Laycon but i am not physically attracted to him. All i can think about right now is Kid” she said.