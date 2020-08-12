#BBNaija: “I wish Tochi and Eric were around to give me a massage” – Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has revealed how much she misses Tochi and Eric who were evicted during the last eviction show.

With other housemates already moving on from the eviction of Eric and Tochi, Nengi is still counting her loss as she laments on some of the benefits she would have been receiving from the duo.

Nengi while speaking with Ozo after their challenge for the day stated how much she misses Tochi and Eric who would have given her a good massage.

The sexy beauty queen will however hope Ozo who she has formed a good relationship with will try and give her the massage she’s craving for.

See video of Nengi speaking about Eric and Tochi below: